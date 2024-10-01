Rajinikanth health update: Superstar got a stent placed in lower abdominal area; to be discharged soon

Superstar Rajinikanth will be discharged from Chennai Apollo Hospital in 2-3 days. Currently, he is stable and is being kept under observation​.

Megastar Rajinikanth has successfully had elective treatment at a private hospital, where a stent was placed near his lower abdomen. A team of three specialist doctors performed the surgery in a catheterisation laboratory. He is currently stable and under surveillance. He will spend the next 2-3 days recovering in the hospital before being released.

Rajinikanth's recent hospitalisation has caused alarm among his followers, but his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, provided comfort in a statement to some media houses. The actor was brought to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night due to stomach problems. Latha also said that all is okay. "All is well."

Rajinikanth, one of Indian cinema's top actors, is known for his memorable roles and magnetic onscreen presence. Known as "Thalaivar," he has captivated audiences for decades with blockbusters like Baasha (1995), Sivaji (2007), and more recently, Jailer (2023), which was well-received both critically and commercially. His recent hospitalisation at Apollo Hospital in Chennai sparked anxiety among his devoted fans, who instantly rallied online, offering messages of encouragement and wishing him a speedy recovery.

SuperstarRajinikanth has been hospitalised at Apollo in Chennai “for an elective procedure” under interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish which will be done today. Hospital sources said his health condition is stable. Wishing #Thalaivar a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 1, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and fans sent their best wishes, highlighting Rajinikanth's widespread popularity. Fortunately, indications suggest that he had a successful elective treatment and is now stable.

Before his hospitalisation, Rajinikanth delighted audiences at the audio presentation of his highly awaited flick Vettaiyan. His entrance dominated the stage, particularly when he performed his renowned dancing skills, which left the audience in wonder. Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is due to be released on October 10 and has generated a lot of interest since its official trailer debuted.

This is Rajinikanth's 170th film, produced by Lyca Productions on a colossal budget of Rs 160 crore. The film was shot in gorgeous places in Chennai, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad, enhancing the anticipation for its release.

