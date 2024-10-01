Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saif Ali Khan admits sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are "Far more sorted" than he ever was

    The actor recently mentioned how his sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are "much more sorted" than he was. Saif Ali Khan admitted to being "naughty" as a child in an interview, but his boys have now changed.

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Saif Ali Khan is not just a talented actor but also a devoted father. He has a special bond with all of his four children, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. Fans can't get enough of cute pictures of him and his children together on social media. The actor recently mentioned how his sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are "much more sorted" than he was. Saif Ali Khan admitted to being "naughty" as a child in an interview, but his boys have now changed.

    In an interview with India Today, the actor said, “I was extremely naughty. I have done some very naughty things. I was on a flight once with a friend of my mum’s and she was watching one of the boys running around. She was shaking her head, and I asked, ‘What?’ She said, ‘If he’s anything like you were, you would be in a lot of trouble! You don’t know what all you have done!’ Karmically, I probably deserve it.”

    “But I am lucky. None of them are as naughty at their worst. I keep telling the boys, ‘You are so much more sorted than I was. So, it’s fine in that sense. I’m not fake. They are all more sorted. I took a while to get on my feet. Before starting work, I was a bit lost about what I wanted to do. Being an actor, finding something I love, which nobody expected me to find, really saved me,” he added.

    Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that his mother wanted to write a book about him. “The book would have the title, ‘Oh Saif’,” the actor said.

    During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Sharmila Tagore revealed that Saif Ali Khan used to skip college to spend time with a girl. She said, “I remember how Saif skipped classes to hang out with a girl. He didn’t go to the university, he asked the air hostess out, and they went off somewhere.”

    On the work front, Saif Ali Khan recently made his début in the South Indian film business with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Koratala Siva's Devara Part 1. The movie was just released on September 27. The actor is also working comedy horror film Go Goa Gone 2. 

