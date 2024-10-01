Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry will soon be seen in 'The Signature' on ZEE5. It is set to be released on October 4. 

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    The renowned actress Mahima Chaudhry, who made her big screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan in "Pardes," is getting ready for her next OTT film "Signature" on Zee5. In an interview with India Today Digital, Mahima opened up about her debut film and how she got lucky and shared the screen with superstar SRK at the time. 

    Recalling her acting debut, Mahima said, "When you’re doing your first film, you imagine all kinds of things but Pardes I must say, was something that I had never dreamed of because my debut was better than even what a dream would have been. There’s something called luck that plays an important part because it’s not like I was the most talented. There were so many people who were more talented than me.”

    “While luck did play an important factor in landing me my debut film, it’s only fair to say that I also did fit the character well because I’m also someone who belongs from a small town, so it was relatively easy for me to play that role with conviction. What also used to happen a lot back in the day was that a new female actor was often launched alongside a new male actor. But, I got lucky and was launched alongside the biggest superstar of that time, Shah Rukh Khan,” Mahima added.

    The 51-year-old actress was asked about the re-release of the film in theaters. She said, “Last two years, whatever anniversaries that happened, everyone was like please call Mahima for the same. Of course, they couldn’t afford SRK to come and celebrate 25 years, but I was called. It’s just good to know that Pardes is remembered like that even by the current generation."

    On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry will soon be seen in 'The Signature' on ZEE5. It is set to be released on October 4 and has a stellar cast of talented actors including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey. 

