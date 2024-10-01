Priyanka Chopra shares childhood transformation pics, tells fans: ‘Don’t troll my 9-year-old self’

Today, Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of glamour and beauty. She is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant and a popular actress worldwide. However, we all start from somewhere. Priyanka Chopra recently took a journey down memory lane by sharing a nostalgic post on social media. She posted a side-by-side transformation picture from her childhood to her teenage years during her pageant period.

The 42-year-old actress took pictures to her Instagram and posted them with lengthy captions. She wrote, "Warning: Don’t troll my 9 year old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win. and on the right is me at 17 ,having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart. As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment."

"Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though , aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today. What did your younger self do for you? Post your #growupchallenge #mondaymusings Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me," she added.

Several fans commented on the post, applauded the Citadel actress, and complimented her on her transformation. One fan wrote, "Thank you so much my love, this is so inspiring and motivating."

Another fan wrote, "My younger self gained so much confidence having fought against bullying throughout my school life. It was all you and your inspiring words. My role model."

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting the second season of Prime Video's series Citadel. She also recently finished shooting her highly anticipated action drama, The Bluff, in Australia.

