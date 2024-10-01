Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shares childhood transformation pics, tells fans: ‘Don’t troll my 9-year-old self’

    Priyanka Chopra posted a side-by-side transformation picture from her childhood to her teenage years during her pageant period. 

    Priyanka Chopra shares childhood transformation pics, tells fans: 'Don't troll my 9-year-old-self' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Today, Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of glamour and beauty. She is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant and a popular actress worldwide. However, we all start from somewhere. Priyanka Chopra recently took a journey down memory lane by sharing a nostalgic post on social media. She posted a side-by-side transformation picture from her childhood to her teenage years during her pageant period. 

    The 42-year-old actress took pictures to her Instagram and posted them with lengthy captions. She wrote, "Warning: Don’t troll my 9 year old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win. and on the right is me at 17 ,having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart. As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment."

    "Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though , aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today. What did your younger self do for you? Post your #growupchallenge #mondaymusings Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me," she added. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

     

    Several fans commented on the post, applauded the Citadel actress, and complimented her on her transformation. One fan wrote, "Thank you so much my love, this is so inspiring and motivating."

    Another fan wrote, "My younger self gained so much confidence having fought against bullying throughout my school life. It was all you and your inspiring words. My role model."

    Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting the second season of Prime Video's series Citadel. She also recently finished shooting her highly anticipated action drama, The Bluff, in Australia.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    Bollywood actor Ajay Kumar Shah found dead in Ganga river; read details RBA

    Bollywood actor Ajay Kumar Shah found dead in Ganga river; read details

    Rajinikanth health update: Superstar got a stent placed in lower abdominal area; to be discharged soon RBA

    Rajinikanth health update: Superstar got a stent placed in lower abdominal area; to be discharged soon

    Govinda issues FIRST reaction after being accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver; Read on ATG

    Govinda issues FIRST reaction after being accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver; Read on

    Kerala: malayalam actor Nivin Pauly interrogated over sexual assault case by SIT in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Nivin Pauly interrogated over sexual assault case by SIT in Kochi

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    Hydration Alert: Drink water after indulging in these foods NTI

    Hydration Warning: Don’t drink water right after eating THESE foods

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon