Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (Oct 1) delivered a send-off to an Indian Air Force's (IAF) 7000 km-long Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally from India Gate in the national capital to Thoise in Ladakh and then will be formally flagged off to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, crossing 8 states and two union territories, on October 8 -- on the occasion of its 92nd anniversary. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on October 8, 1932.

In collaboration with the Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM), the 7,000-km-long distance will be covered in 21 days by a group of serving and veterans of the Indian Air Force. Three former IAF chiefs, ACM AY Tipnis (R), ACM Arup Raha (R) and ACM RKS Bhadauria will also be joining the rally at different locations.

Before sending off the car rally, Rajnath Singh said: “I am very happy that the IAF on its 92nd anniversary, is starting a car rally expedition from one of the highest airbases in Ladakh’s Thoise for Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, which is known for Buddhist pilgrimage.”

“In this rally, the participating members will be interacting with the local students and I am sure that the youths will get enthused to join the IAF. One of the main aims of this rally is to create awareness among the youths towards the IAF,” he said.

“The youths should not only dream of joining the civil services but they can also join the armed forces and serve the country.”

Former IAF chief ACM RKS Bhadauria (R), who is also the mentor of the car rally told Asianet Newsable, “It is a very significant step which will help in creating awareness in the youth across the country and the route chosen from Thoise to Tawang in itself is very significant and the kind of distance across the country. This initiative by Tarun Vijay, who is the brain behind the car rally, would pay great dividends not only encouraging the youths but also projecting the image of the IAF.”

“It will also make youths and nations aware of what role the IAF is playing in the national security.”

Thoise Air Force station is one of the world's highest altitude air force stations at 3,068m above mean sea level.

The rally will culminate on October 29, at Tawang, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama and home to the world's largest Buddhist monastery outside Tibet.

A total of 52 air warriors, including women, will be participating in the car rally, with a total of 16 halts.

During its interactions with the students of the schools and Universities and locals, the IAF will highlight its achievements right from 1948's Kashmir operations to wars in 1965, 1971, 1999, to the Balakote strike and Kedarnath catastrophe rescues.

A participant from the IAF said that the immortal saga Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, astronaut Rakesh Sharma, and Kargil hero Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja have to be told and retold.

In this rally, Maruti Suzuki is the logistics partner, NHIDCL will be showcasing its highways and landing airfields for the fighters while Asianet News is the media partner.

Maruti Suzuki has provided several tough hill-worthy vehicles like 4x4 Jimnys to the IAF as a goodwill gesture for the Himalayan Thunder Rally.

