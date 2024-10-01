India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with 7-wicket win in Kanpur Test; solidify top spot in WTC table

India pocketed the series 2-0 and thereby solidified their top spot in 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat (72 & 51), while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with six wickets to his name.

India secured a comprehensive seven wicket win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the series at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday (October 1). Rohit Sharma and Co. pocketed the series 2-0 and thereby solidified their top spot in 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat (72 & 51), while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with six wickets to his name.

Bangladesh's second innings ended at 146 runs, setting up a target of 95 runs for India to clean sweep the series. Although captain Rohit Sharma and No.3 batter Shubman Gill departed early, giving away their wickets to Mehidy Hasan, Jaiswal and Virat Kohli stitched together a partnership of 58 runs. Kohli came to the crease with the score at 34/2 and the veteran remained unbeaten on 29 as India crossed the line with ease.

Jaiswal smashed 51 runs off 45 balls including eight fours and a six before losing his wicket to Taijul Islam. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old had done his bit to ensure India's victory. Rishabh Pant scored the winning runs with a boundary off Taijul.

Earlier, Bangladesh started the final day with the score at 26/2, trailing India by 26 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had taken the wickets of opener Zakir Hasan and night watchman Hasan Mahmud towards the end of Day 4, drew first blood on Day 5 by dismissing Mominul Haque.

Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (37) offered some resistance for the visitors, while the rest of the batting order fell like pack of cards. Shadman made a resilient half-century off 101 balls, including ten boundaries, before being caught by Jaiswal at gully off Akash Deep's bowling.

The likes of Litton Das (1), Shakib Al Hasan (0), Mehidy Hasan (9) and Taijul (0) fell cheaply, while Musfiqur was the last one to depart. Bumrah, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each, while Akash Deep accounted for one wicket.

Because of the fact that seven sessions were lost due to rain and bad light, India came out all guns blazing in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 233. India scored the fastest team fifty in Test cricket, reaching the mark in the third over, thanks to Rohit Sharma 23(11), including three sixes and four.

Despite the departure of the skipper, Jaiswal continued his onslaught, reaching his half-century in just 31 balls and helping team India score 100 runs in 10.1 overs, the fastest ever in the longest format of the game. KL Rahul (68) also starred with the bat, while the likes of Virat Kohli (47) and Shubman Gill (39) made handy contributions and India declared at 285/9.

The victory has helped India to consolidate their top spot in the WTC table, with a PCT of 74.24. Australia are currently occupying the second position, with a PCT of 62.50. The top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the final at Lords in June 2025.

