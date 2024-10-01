Bigg Boss
Social media star Dhanraj Achar is contesting in Bigg Boss Season 11. Dhanraj, who entered as the third contestant, had reportedly made up his mind to reject the Bigg Boss offer.
Dhanraj, who made his small screen debut with Colors Kannada's popular comedy reality show Gicchi Giligili Season 2, is currently entertaining in the Bigg Boss house.
Dhanraj's wife Prajna entered as a special guest on the show Gicchi Giligili. Prajna's way of speaking was liked by the audience, so she appeared in a few episodes.
Dhanraj Achar's wife recently gave birth to a baby girl. On the same day, he received an offer call from the Bigg Boss team, leaving him uncertain about accepting the opportunity.
Dhanraj's wife, Prajna, encouraged him to join the Bigg Boss house, confidently stating she would take care of their one-month-old daughter and the family responsibly.
Dhanraj Achar played a prominent role in the recently released movie Abbabba. People are proud that he has grown from reels to the big screen.
On the day Dhanraj entered the Bigg Boss house, Kiccha Sudeep gave him the nickname 'Deer'. So, Sudeep gave him a task to act like a deer on the first day itself.