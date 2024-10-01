Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govinda issues FIRST reaction after being accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver; Read on

    Actor and politician Govinda recently experienced a distressing incident when he accidentally shot himself in the left leg with his revolver. Following the event, he shared an audio message expressing his heartfelt gratitude to medical professionals and fans for their support, confirming that he is now stable after the surgery

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Actor and politician Govinda recently faced an unfortunate incident when he accidentally shot himself in the left leg with his own revolver. Following the incident on Friday morning, he shared an audio message expressing his gratitude to the medical staff and his fans for their support. In the message, he confirmed that the bullet had been successfully removed and reported that he is now in stable condition.

    In his audio update, Govinda conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the blessings he has received from his parents and guru. He thanked the doctors for their care and expressed gratitude for the prayers from his supporters.

    The accident occurred as Govinda was preparing to depart for Kolkata for a scheduled performance. While packing clothes from his cupboard, the revolver accidentally discharged when it fell, resulting in the injury below his knee.

    ALSO READ: BREAKING: Govinda shoots himself accidentally with own revolver; rushed to hospital

    As per the latest information from India TV's Sachin Chaudhary, the bullet has been extracted, and Govinda is recovering well. He may be released from the hospital later today or tomorrow, with his daughter Tina present to care for him during this time.

    On the work front, earlier this year, Govinda joined the Shiv Sena party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, continuing his political journey that began with the Congress party in 2004. His last film appearance was in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja, and he has also taken on roles as a judge in various reality TV shows, including DID Super Moms Season 2.

