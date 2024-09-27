'The Tribe' trailer OUT: Alanna Panday and others promise fun in this Karan Johar drama

The trailer of The Tribe, a new reality series produced by Karan Johar, has been released, showcasing the journey of Indian influencers in Los Angeles. Starring Alanna Panday and other rising stars, the show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024

The trailer for The Tribe, a reality series produced by Karan Johar, has been unveiled, giving audiences a preview of Indian influencers navigating life in Los Angeles. Set to premiere in October 2024, the series features Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, among other notable influencers. Released on September 27, 2024, across social media platforms, the trailer introduces the cast and teases the upcoming drama.

The 2-minute, 52-second trailer showcases the influencers living together in a luxurious LA house. Each cast member is given a distinct personality, with Alanna Panday taking on the role of "The Boss Babe," Alaviaa Jaaferi portrayed as "The Fiery Fashionista," Srushti Porey identified as "The Hot, Hot Mess," Aryaana Gandhi as "Miss Pitch Perfect," and Alfia Jafry embodying "The Drama Queen." Hardik Zaveri is introduced as "The Mastermind," leading the group.

Throughout the show, the influencers will share experiences as they live, travel, and create digital content together. The trailer hints at intense moments of conflict, along with personal struggles, ending with a humorous scene featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, who makes a lighthearted remark about the influencer culture.

According to the official description, The Tribe centers on five young Indian influencers aiming to carve a niche in Los Angeles, the heart of the global entertainment industry. Their journey is backed by entrepreneur Hardik Zaveri, who spares no expense in supporting their ambitious goals. The show explores whether they will rise to success or face challenges too big to overcome.

Directed by Omkar Potdar and produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, The Tribe is brought to life by producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024.

