Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Tribe' trailer OUT: Alanna Panday and others promise fun in this Karan Johar drama

    The trailer of The Tribe, a new reality series produced by Karan Johar, has been released, showcasing the journey of Indian influencers in Los Angeles. Starring Alanna Panday and other rising stars, the show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024

    The Tribe' trailer OUT: Alanna Panday and others promise fun in this Karan Johar drama ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    The trailer for The Tribe, a reality series produced by Karan Johar, has been unveiled, giving audiences a preview of Indian influencers navigating life in Los Angeles. Set to premiere in October 2024, the series features Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, among other notable influencers. Released on September 27, 2024, across social media platforms, the trailer introduces the cast and teases the upcoming drama.

    The 2-minute, 52-second trailer showcases the influencers living together in a luxurious LA house. Each cast member is given a distinct personality, with Alanna Panday taking on the role of "The Boss Babe," Alaviaa Jaaferi portrayed as "The Fiery Fashionista," Srushti Porey identified as "The Hot, Hot Mess," Aryaana Gandhi as "Miss Pitch Perfect," and Alfia Jafry embodying "The Drama Queen." Hardik Zaveri is introduced as "The Mastermind," leading the group.

    Throughout the show, the influencers will share experiences as they live, travel, and create digital content together. The trailer hints at intense moments of conflict, along with personal struggles, ending with a humorous scene featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, who makes a lighthearted remark about the influencer culture.

    According to the official description, The Tribe centers on five young Indian influencers aiming to carve a niche in Los Angeles, the heart of the global entertainment industry. Their journey is backed by entrepreneur Hardik Zaveri, who spares no expense in supporting their ambitious goals. The show explores whether they will rise to success or face challenges too big to overcome.

    Also Read: Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

    Directed by Omkar Potdar and produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, The Tribe is brought to life by producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested in Mumbai for illegally staying in India RBA

    Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested in Mumbai for illegally staying in India

    Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH ATG

    Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH

    Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app NTI

    Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion' RBA

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos RKK

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo

    Kerala confirms second Mpox Case, man from Ernakulam tests positive dmn

    Kerala confirms second Mpox case, man from Ernakulam tests positive

    Is Anushka Shetty getting married to businessman? What we know so far RBA

    Is Anushka Shetty getting married to businessman? What we know so far

    Khalistani supporters deface PM Modi's effigy with shoes, kick Indian flag in NY; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Khalistani supporters deface PM Modi's effigy with shoes, kick Indian flag in NY; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Israel intercepts missile from Yemen with 'Arrow' defense system amid sirens (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Israel intercepts missile from Yemen with 'Arrow' defense system amid sirens (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon