Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

    Actor Saif Ali Khan lauded Congress MP and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a 'brave and honest' politician who has transformed his image. Promoting his new film Devara Part 1, Saif attended a Thursday conclave and talked about Indian politics.
     

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Actor Saif Ali Khan praised Congress MP and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi in a recent interview. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Saif chose Rahul as one of the country's 'brave' politicians, praising him for improving his public image.

    Saif, who is currently promoting his latest film, Devara Part 1, visited the India Today Conclave on Thursday. When asked what sort of politician he favoured, Saif said, "I like a brave politician, an honest politician."

    Saif goes gaga over Rahul Gandhi
    The presenter then cited PM Narendra Modi, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi as examples and asked Saif to select a bold politician among them who might lead India into the future, to which Saif answered, "I think they are all brave politicians. I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has been very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying and doing. And I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way."

    Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reveals son Ibrahim asked him for relationship advice! Is it regarding Palak Tiwari?

     

    Saif's admiration for Rahul was extensively shared on social media, mainly among the politician's admirers. The video is going viral on social media, with many labelling it the star's 'endorsement' of Rahul Gandhi.

    In the Amazon Prime Video series Taandav, Saif played a character who many compared to Rahul Gandhi. In the political thriller, Saif played the heir apparent to a prime minister.

    Also Read: Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more

    Saif in Devara Part 1
    Saif Ali Khan's latest flick Devara Part 1 premiered on Friday. The pan-India action film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif in the key roles. Kortala Siva directed the film, which has been widely released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film has fantastic advance booking statistics and is expected to have a good opening day, with many estimating a global total of above ₹100 crore on day one.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara: Jr NTR fans go wild! Celebrate film's release with Tamil traditions of pouring milk, bursting crackers RKK

    Devara: Jr NTR fans go wild! Celebrate film's release with Tamil traditions of pouring milk, bursting crackers

    Aishwarya Rai's weight gain: Fans concerned about Actress's health amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's weight gain: Fans concerned about Actress's health amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on OTT: Watch Nani's box-office hit in 5 languages; CHECK details dmn

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on OTT: Watch Nani's box-office hit in 5 languages; CHECK details

    Patralekhaa found Rajkummar Rao 'Creepy' and 'Scary' during their first meeting RTM

    Patralekhaa found Rajkummar Rao 'Creepy' and 'Scary' during their first meeting

    Rs 2.32 crore! World's most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week RTM

    Rs 2.32 crore! World’s most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons RKK

    SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme NTI

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles AJR

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles

    West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Durga Puja 2024 RBA

    West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Durga Puja 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon