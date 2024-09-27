Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

Actor Saif Ali Khan lauded Congress MP and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a 'brave and honest' politician who has transformed his image. Promoting his new film Devara Part 1, Saif attended a Thursday conclave and talked about Indian politics.

Saif, who is currently promoting his latest film, Devara Part 1, visited the India Today Conclave on Thursday. When asked what sort of politician he favoured, Saif said, "I like a brave politician, an honest politician."

Saif goes gaga over Rahul Gandhi

The presenter then cited PM Narendra Modi, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi as examples and asked Saif to select a bold politician among them who might lead India into the future, to which Saif answered, "I think they are all brave politicians. I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has been very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying and doing. And I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way."

Saif's admiration for Rahul was extensively shared on social media, mainly among the politician's admirers. The video is going viral on social media, with many labelling it the star's 'endorsement' of Rahul Gandhi.

In the Amazon Prime Video series Taandav, Saif played a character who many compared to Rahul Gandhi. In the political thriller, Saif played the heir apparent to a prime minister.

Saif in Devara Part 1

Saif Ali Khan's latest flick Devara Part 1 premiered on Friday. The pan-India action film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif in the key roles. Kortala Siva directed the film, which has been widely released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film has fantastic advance booking statistics and is expected to have a good opening day, with many estimating a global total of above ₹100 crore on day one.

