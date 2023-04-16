Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details

    According to recent media reports, The Kapil Sharma Show will be on hiatus from June. It will go off-air temporarily. Read more to know.

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining us for many years now. However, for the past few years, the TV comedy show has been taking breaks because host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his family or he was busy with other projects. Over the years, the makers also introduced several changes to the show. It has now come to light that TKSS will be going off-air temporarily. Its last episode will air in June until it comes back on TV again.

    According to a source's quote in a leading television news channel, "Seasonal breaks have actually worked for the show giving us a chance to stir up things in terms of content and cast. Also, comedy is a tough genre. The actors need a break so that monotony does not set in. Everyone can return refreshed. We can experiment with a different format and some new characters."

    ALSO READ: Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

    The source also shared that the last date of TKSS is still not finalized. The team would mostly wrap the shoot in May, and the last episode of the season will air in June 2023.

    The source added, "Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up. Thus the decision to take a break at this time came in. The team plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that, their fans do not miss them for long. However, the duration of the break is undecided as of now." In 2021 and 2022 as well, Kapil Sharma took a break. After being temporarily off air, the show returned in six months.

    The Kapil Sharma Show got launched in 2016. It currently stars Kapil Sharma as the host with Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, among others. The series revolves around Sharma and his neighbors in the Shantivan Non-Co-operative Housing Society. Every week, there are celebrity guests on the stage.

    ALSO READ: Baisakhi 2023: 4 delectable Indian delicacies to celebrate Sikh New Year at home

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral vma

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more AHA

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    Palak Tiwari spills beans on how 'no one' is watching Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her; know details vma

    'It's a Salman Khan film': Palak Tiwari admits 'no one' will watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

    YRF not signing Ranveer Singh because of actor's successive flops at box office? Know details AHA

    YRF not signing Ranveer Singh because of actor's successive flops at box office? Know details

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together? vma

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together?

    Recent Stories

    football Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG Paris Saint-Germain victory over Lens; social media enthralled-ayh

    Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG's victory over Lens; social media enthralled

    Atiq Ahmed prophecy comes true 19 years ago he foresaw his end read his exact words resurfaced after killing snt

    Atiq Ahmed's 'prophecy' comes true! 19 years ago he foresaw his end; read his exact words

    Atiq Ahmed killing Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath SC monitored probe gcw

    Atiq Ahmed killing: Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SC-monitored probe

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Delhi: Post-RCB success over DC, check out Virat Kohli candid version; parties hard with Anushka Sharma (PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Check out Virat Kohli's candid version; parties hard with Anushka Sharma (PICTURES)

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral vma

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon