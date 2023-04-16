The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details

According to recent media reports, The Kapil Sharma Show will be on hiatus from June. It will go off-air temporarily. Read more to know.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining us for many years now. However, for the past few years, the TV comedy show has been taking breaks because host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his family or he was busy with other projects. Over the years, the makers also introduced several changes to the show. It has now come to light that TKSS will be going off-air temporarily. Its last episode will air in June until it comes back on TV again.

According to a source's quote in a leading television news channel, "Seasonal breaks have actually worked for the show giving us a chance to stir up things in terms of content and cast. Also, comedy is a tough genre. The actors need a break so that monotony does not set in. Everyone can return refreshed. We can experiment with a different format and some new characters."

The source also shared that the last date of TKSS is still not finalized. The team would mostly wrap the shoot in May, and the last episode of the season will air in June 2023.

The source added, "Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up. Thus the decision to take a break at this time came in. The team plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that, their fans do not miss them for long. However, the duration of the break is undecided as of now." In 2021 and 2022 as well, Kapil Sharma took a break. After being temporarily off air, the show returned in six months.

The Kapil Sharma Show got launched in 2016. It currently stars Kapil Sharma as the host with Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, among others. The series revolves around Sharma and his neighbors in the Shantivan Non-Co-operative Housing Society. Every week, there are celebrity guests on the stage.

