Baisakhi 2023: 4 delectable Indian delicacies to celebrate Sikh New Year at home

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and the day of the harvest of Rabi crops. Traditional Punjabi dishes are prepared and offered as a token of thanks to God and shared with friends & family. Here are the four delicious Indian foods to celebrate Sikh New Year which can be easily made at home.

Image: Freepik, Bharatz Kitchen / YouTube Video still

Baisakhi is a festival that marks the Sikh New Year and the harvest time of Rabi crops. This year, Baisakhi or Vaisakh falls on April 13. In 1699, the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, successfully had established the Khalsa Panth on Baisakhi. He gave nectar to five disciples and admitted them to the martial community of Sikhs. It is the day of the birth of Sikhism. The holy Guru Granth Sahib got established as religious guide to the Sikh community. The celebrations get marked with prepared dishes as a thanksgiving to the Gods for bountiful crops. These dishes are offered to the deities and shared with family and friends as they come together to pray to God for a fertile new season of crops. Here are four delicious Indian foods to celebrate Sikh New Year at home.

Image: Getty Images

1. Lassi: Any Punjabi festivity is incomplete without a glass full of healthy lassi or buttermilk with dry fruits. Lassi is filling and good for the gut. The drink is a must for beating the April heat. You can make your own mango or rose-flavored lassi for Baisakhi.

Image: Bharatz Kitchen Video still / YouTube

2. Pyaaz pakode: A good and great starter for your Baisakhi menu can be Pyaaz ke pakode. They are crispy, crunchy, and eaten as appetizers in Indian, Pakistani, and Afghan food. You can batter-fry onions to feast on a finger-licking good snack.

Image: Freepik

3. Tandoori Tangri: For non-vegetarians, Tandoori tangri or chicken drumsticks are a great option. These get cooked with tasteful spices till brown, crispy, and moist. It is sumptuous and lip-smacking. Tandoor gets used in preparing Punjabi flatbreads and other delicacies. Tandoori tangri is served with lime juice squeezed on top and green chutney made with curd.

Image: Sunita Agarwal / YouTube video still