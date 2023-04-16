Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

Emma Watson, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on April 15 this year, took to her Instagram handle. She penned a couple of heartfelt notes and shared a slew of new pictures on her official Instagram account. Read on.

Emma Watson, the globally prominent and celebrated Hollywood star best known for her nuanced and skilled performances in iconic films like the Harry Potter series and Beauty and The Beast, turned 33. The talented actress, who is not active, that much on social media handles, shocked her fans with a series of fun pictures on her 33rd birthday.

Along with the lovely pictures, Emma Watson also penned a couple of long, heartfelt notes as she thanked her close ones for making the day special and cherished and revealed how the last couple of years changed her as a person to a huge extent.

The eminent actress, who consciously stayed away from Instagram since December 2022, made a grand comeback to the social media platform with a series of posts. Emma Watson shared six lovely pictures of herself. It included five monochromatic pics and a candid photo on her official handle, to the much wonder of her fans. The Harry Potter star also penned numerous adorable notes along with the pictures.

Emma wrote, "This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29, I had not even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let us say that now I am well acquainted. I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better). I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). I figured out how to make a gin using recycled wine grapes!? I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel, not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard. I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too."

She added, "I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and did things one-handed for months. I felt sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman," recalled Emma Watson. "It took me three years. I have finally figured out a daily practice and can keep it for more than few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

Emma Watson also revealed that the pictures shared on her official Instagram handle on this birthday actually got clicked last year. Emma Watson shared, "These pictures got taken on my birthday last year. But, I was not ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel (butterfly emojis)."

