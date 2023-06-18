The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT)

With the new beginnings of the DC Universe being penned by James Gunn, Ezra Miller as Flash is here with the much-awaited beginning of a new era. Recently in the news for some interesting cameos, Hollywood big-shots are seen essaying memorable roles. (SPOILERS Ahead) By Mahalekshmi

The highly anticipated DCU film The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller in the lead role, was released in theatres a few days back. The Andy Muschietti directorial has been a lot of love from audiences and has been in the news for featuring some exciting cameos. Ezra Miller himself has appeared in a double role in the film, portraying two different character versions, from different timelines.

With many big names to be dropped in the film, The Flash has taken it upon itself to explore various timelines as the titular character breaks through the fabrics of time, blurring lines between multiple universes. Here’s a look at some of the iconic characters who are making an appearance.

The Bruce ‘Waynes’ and ‘Batmans’

After successfully portraying the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Justice League, the actor put his suit to rest. He acquired praise from fans for his brilliant performance and for carrying ahead the mantle of pride with perfection. But now, he is back one last time as Bruce Wayne in The Flash for an enticing cameo.

Following his lead, we have several actors returning to the role. Michael Keaton is back in the suit and plays a key role in the new film. Since the trailer, he has been giving fans a lot to look forward to. We also have George Clooney appearing as the ‘knight of the night,’ after setting down the suit from a thoroughly disappointing Batman performance. The audience also saw the late actor Adam West in a comeback as another Batman.

Wonder Woman and Aquaman

In a moment of hilarity, we see the return of Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa in their iconic Justice League characters. Their cameos as Wonder Woman and Aquaman filled the audience with enthusiasm and excitement. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman appears during one of the funniest moments in the film and it has thoroughly entertained the audience. While Jason Momoa as Aquaman thrill the audience in the post-credit sequence.

Other notable appearances

The nostalgic moment for the audience was seeing the late actor Christopher Reeves as Superman again with Ezra Miller’s Flash messing up the timelines. George Reeves was also seen appearing as another version of Superman, as did actor Nicholas Cage, bringing yet another special cameo as Superman.

Sasha Calle played Supergirl, with a pivotal association with the plot and story, while we also see Helen Slater playing Supergirl. Another notable portrayal would be of Flash himself as Teddy Sears, the original superhero actor, returns to presume the role. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role in the Game Of Thrones series, can also be spotted in a minor cameo appearance as a man-eating Pizza.