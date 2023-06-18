Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT)

    With the new beginnings of the DC Universe being penned by James Gunn, Ezra Miller as Flash is here with the much-awaited beginning of a new era. Recently in the news for some interesting cameos, Hollywood big-shots are seen essaying memorable roles. (SPOILERS Ahead) By Mahalekshmi

    The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT) MAH
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    The highly anticipated DCU film The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller in the lead role, was released in theatres a few days back. The Andy Muschietti directorial has been a lot of love from audiences and has been in the news for featuring some exciting cameos. Ezra Miller himself has appeared in a double role in the film, portraying two different character versions, from different timelines.

    With many big names to be dropped in the film, The Flash has taken it upon itself to explore various timelines as the titular character breaks through the fabrics of time, blurring lines between multiple universes. Here’s a look at some of the iconic characters who are making an appearance.

    The Bruce ‘Waynes’ and ‘Batmans’
    After successfully portraying the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Justice League, the actor put his suit to rest. He acquired praise from fans for his brilliant performance and for carrying ahead the mantle of pride with perfection. But now, he is back one last time as Bruce Wayne in The Flash for an enticing cameo.

    Following his lead, we have several actors returning to the role. Michael Keaton is back in the suit and plays a key role in the new film. Since the trailer, he has been giving fans a lot to look forward to. We also have George Clooney appearing as the ‘knight of the night,’ after setting down the suit from a thoroughly disappointing Batman performance. The audience also saw the late actor Adam West in a comeback as another Batman.

    Wonder Woman and Aquaman
    In a moment of hilarity, we see the return of Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa in their iconic Justice League characters. Their cameos as Wonder Woman and Aquaman filled the audience with enthusiasm and excitement. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman appears during one of the funniest moments in the film and it has thoroughly entertained the audience. While Jason Momoa as Aquaman thrill the audience in the post-credit sequence.

    Other notable appearances
    The nostalgic moment for the audience was seeing the late actor Christopher Reeves as Superman again with Ezra Miller’s Flash messing up the timelines. George Reeves was also seen appearing as another version of Superman, as did actor Nicholas Cage, bringing yet another special cameo as Superman.

    Sasha Calle played Supergirl, with a pivotal association with the plot and story, while we also see Helen Slater playing Supergirl. Another notable portrayal would be of Flash himself as Teddy Sears, the original superhero actor, returns to presume the role. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role in the Game Of Thrones series, can also be spotted in a minor cameo appearance as a man-eating Pizza. 

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS singer Jeon Jungkook drew curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show ADC

    BTS singer Jeon Jungkook draws curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show

    WATCH Sherlyn Chopra gets trolled for her VULGAR dress, SEXY dance moves at her song launch RBA

    WATCH: Sherlyn Chopra gets trolled for her VULGAR dress, SEXY dance moves at her song launch

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' Gathering in London (WATCH) osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' gathering in London (WATCH)

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire RBA

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire

    EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss OTT: Bebika Dhurve joins as contestant says, ' I am fearless' RBA

    EXCLUSIVE-Bigg Boss OTT: Bebika Dhurve joins as contestant says, 'I am fearless'

    Recent Stories

    TS singer Jeon Jungkook drew curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show ADC

    BTS singer Jeon Jungkook draws curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes AJR

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy AJR

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers osf

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers

    Mann Ki Baat 102nd edition LIVE key highlights: PM Modi addresses the nation early this month due to US visit AJR

    Mann Ki Baat key highlights: 'Collective force of India solves every problem,' says PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon