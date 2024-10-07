Lifestyle

How to Style a Corset Blouse Like Kareena Kapoor

Looking hot in a corset blouse

Kareena's white saree and strapless corset top garnered attention. With a lovely silver glitter. She looked great in this outfit..

Corset Blouse Styling Tips

If you also want to wear such a stylish corset blouse with perfect fitting, then here are the best styling tips to wear it the right way.

Fitting is most important

Corset blouses have fitting at the waist and chest. It has plastic or metal strips, which are called boning. Which gives fit to the body. Get lace or zip fitting at the back.

Fabric of Corset Blouse

Silk, cotton, and velvet are suitable materials for corset blouses because they mould to the body. Avoid Georgette and Chiffon.

Selection of Right Undergarments

Wear a strapless or non-wired bra with a corset blouse for a clean look. Corset blouses with moulded cups and cushioning are available.

Styling Tips

Saree and corset blouse seem trendy and attractive. Balance it on the saree pallu. However, combine it with a lehenga for a dazzling, body-con effect.

