Lifestyle
Kareena's white saree and strapless corset top garnered attention. With a lovely silver glitter. She looked great in this outfit..
If you also want to wear such a stylish corset blouse with perfect fitting, then here are the best styling tips to wear it the right way.
Corset blouses have fitting at the waist and chest. It has plastic or metal strips, which are called boning. Which gives fit to the body. Get lace or zip fitting at the back.
Silk, cotton, and velvet are suitable materials for corset blouses because they mould to the body. Avoid Georgette and Chiffon.
Wear a strapless or non-wired bra with a corset blouse for a clean look. Corset blouses with moulded cups and cushioning are available.
Saree and corset blouse seem trendy and attractive. Balance it on the saree pallu. However, combine it with a lehenga for a dazzling, body-con effect.