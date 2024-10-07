Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2024: NRI's celebrate festival for the first time ever in NYC's Times Square - WATCH

    NRIs in NYC had a memorable moment as they celebrated Durga Puja in person for the first time, thanks to the Bengali Club USA. Held in Times Square on October 5-6, 2024, the event saw influencer Ruchika Jain sharing glimpses, inviting everyone to join the festivities and experience Indian culture firsthand

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 8:42 PM IST

    NRIs in New York City finally had the chance to celebrate Durga Puja in person, rather than over video calls. The Bengali Club USA hosted its first-ever Durga Puja celebration at Times Square on October 5-6, 2024. Instagram influencer Ruchika Jain, known as fireflydo, shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. She encouraged her followers to join the festivities and immerse themselves in the cultural experience. Ruchika highlighted the various ceremonies and activities planned for the two-day event, calling it a must-see for anyone interested in experiencing Indian culture in the heart of New York City.

    In her post from October 4, Ruchika described the celebration as a historic event that united people for a time of joy and devotion. She urged people not to miss out on the occasion and to mark their calendars for October 5. Ruchika also invited all NRIs to participate in the traditional festivities and cultural events through her caption.

    Though the celebrations were held a few days before the official start of Durga Puja, attendees were enthusiastic about the experience. Once Ruchika shared the video, it quickly went viral, garnering many positive reactions from viewers.

