'Jigra' song OUT: Vedang Raina sings title track which will impress you in every way! (WATCH)

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is just days away from its huge cinema debut. While the film's promotional materials, such as the trailer and songs, have already piqued fans' interest, injecting another dose of excitement, the makers have now released the film's title track, performed by Vedang, which will melt your heart.

Today, October 7, 2024, the makers of the upcoming film Jigra released the title track on all social media channels. The song includes Vedang Raina, a singer and actor, in a stunning scene filled with gorgeous lights. The actor exudes a rockstar feel as he controls the stage and the massive audience with his catchy vocals.

The song

Varun Grover wrote the song, which runs for 3:18 minutes, while Achint composed it. The song has contagious music that is both catchy and motivating.

About 'Jigra'

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang, tells the story of siblings. In the trailer, Satya's character goes to whatever means to save her brother Ankur, who has been sentenced to death. Vasan and Debashish Irengbam co-wrote the screenplay for the film. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra produced the film, which is distributed by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

