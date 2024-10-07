Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt reveals THIS was the first song her daughter Raha saw!

    During a song launch event in Delhi, Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming anecdote about her 2-year-old daughter, Raha.

    Alia Bhatt reveals THIS was the first song her daughter Raha saw! RKK
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and director Vasan Bala recently visited Delhi for the title song launch of their upcoming film, 'Jigra'. The title song 'Jigra' is sung by the film's lead actor Vedang which he also sang LIVE for the media during the press conference. During the event, Alia shared a heartwarming anecdote about her 2-year-old daughter, Raha.

    Raha's first song

    Alia revealed that Raha has already started showing interest in her mother's work, having watched two of her iconic songs. The first song Raha saw was 'Kesariya', a romantic duet featuring Alia and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, from their film 'Brahmastra'. This song holds special significance for the couple, as they fell in love during the film's shoot.

    The second song Raha watched was 'Radha Teri Chunri', from Alia's debut film 'Student of the Year' (2012). This song marked Alia's entry into the Bollywood industry, making it a nostalgic moment for the actress.

    Alia expressed her joy and pride in sharing her work with Raha, who is gradually becoming familiar with her mother's on-screen presence. This milestone highlights the beautiful bond between Alia and Raha, as well as Alia's journey as an actress and a mother. The 'Jigra' team's Delhi visit generated excitement among fans, who eagerly await the film's release. The title song launch provided a glimpse into the movie's energetic and captivating vibe.

    About 'Jigra'

    Jigra is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller directed by Vasan Bala, who also co-wrote the script with Debashish Irengbam. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and it stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

