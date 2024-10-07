"Maravikale...": New video song from 'Bougainvillea' OUT ahead of movie's release

The new song "Maravikale Parayu..." from Amal Neerad's film "Bougainvillea" has been released, following the success of "Sthuthi." The film, starring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi, hits theaters on October 17. The song features lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed and music by Sushin Shyam.

Kochi: The new song "Maravikale Parayu..." from the film "Bougainvillea" has been released, following the success of the previous hit song "Sthuthi." The music video for the latest track was released after a lyric video of the song was shared the day before. Directed by Amal Neerad, the film stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi, and is set to hit theaters on October 17.

Also Read: ‘Singham Again’ trailer launch: Ranveer Singh turns ‘wards off evil eye’ on seeing Deepika’s poster [WATCH]

The first song, "Sthuthi," gained significant traction and was trending on YouTube. The second song "Maravikale Parayu..." features lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed, with music by Sushin Shyam and vocals by Madhuvanthi Narayan. The new track has a distinct sound, emotional depth and a more sorrowful tone that sets it apart from "Sthuthi".

Following the success of Amal Neerad's last blockbuster film "Bheeshmaparvam," expectations for "Bougainvillea" are high. Both released songs from the film showcase a unique style different from Sushin Shyam's recent works. The film's official poster, showcasing the characters played by Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi, has already received a warm reception. Additionally, character posters in black and red became viral, and the promotional song quickly captured attention on social media. Sony Music is the film's music partner, and the announcement post for the release date garnered significant attention.

This project marks the first collaboration between Kunchacko Boban and Amal Neerad. It is also notable for Jyothirmayi, who is returning to acting after a long hiatus, presenting a completely different look in the film. Her appearance in the song "Sthuthi" sparked discussions, and she showcases a unique character in "Maravikale Parayu..." as well.

Other prominent actors in the film include Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda. Amal Neerad has collaborated with crime thriller novelist Lajo Jose to pen the script. The cinematography for "Bougainvillea" is handled by Anand C. Chandran, who also worked on "Bheeshmaparvam."

Produced under the banners of Amal Neerad Productions and Uday Pictures, the film features an impressive team, including editor Vivek Harshan, production designer Joseph Nellikkal, sound designer Tapas Nayak, costume designer Sameera Saneesh, makeup artist Ronex Xavier, and choreographers Jishnu and Suresh. Additional dialogues were contributed by RJ Murugan, and the music was written by Rafeeq Ahmed and Vinayak Sasikumar. The film also includes action sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Mahesh Mathew. The production sound is managed by Ajeesh Omanakuttan, and the executive producer is Arun Unnikrishnan, along with associate directors Ajeeth Velayudhan and Siju S. Bava. The production controller is Deepak Parameswaran, with stills captured by Shaheen Thaha and Hasif Abida Hakkeem. The public relations officer is Athira Diljith, and the publicity design is handled by Aesthetic Kunjamma.

Latest Videos