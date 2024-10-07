Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannada actor Darshan's brother Dinakar Thoogudeepa finally talks about the ongoing case; here's what he said

    Darshan Thoogudeepa’s brother, filmmaker Dinakar Thoogudeepa, finally broke silence. The star has been in judicial custody since June 11.
     

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

    Actor Darshan has been in the news a lot lately due to his role in the murder of Renukaswamy. According to recent sources, Filmmaker Dinakar Thoogudeepa, the brother of the Kannada star, has finally spoken out about the issue. Since June 11, Darshan has been under court supervision.

    According to rumours, Dinakar Thoogudeepa has been at a royal-related event lately. Therefore, the director discussed his brother's problem with the media during the promotional event and explained why it took him so long to reply. Dinakar stated, “Thank you to all those who have supported us in our difficult times and all those who have stood behind us.” Speaking further, he added, “May this be your love and encouragement. We are grateful for your love.”

    He mentioned the present state of affairs and stated that it is "not good" at the time. He then expressed his gratitude to all of the celebs for their unwavering support throughout these trying times. He went on to say that Darshan's enormous success came from the affection of his supporters.   

    “May your love for Darshan and his family always remain the same, as long as your love is there, no one can do anything to D Boss,” stated Dinakar. His remarks were a ray of happiness for Darshan’s followers and fans, who always hope and pray for his release.

    On November 22, Dinakar's forthcoming flick Royal will mark his return to directing. In addition to many others, the film's cast includes Chaya Singh, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Raghu Mukherjee, and Sanjana Anand. Vijay Kiragandur is producing Royal, with Sanket Mys doing cinematography and Charan Raj handling the music. Jani has been assigned to choreography. 

