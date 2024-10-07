THIS actress fell in love with a Maharaja and also business tycoon Ratan Tata

Bollywood's dazzling divas often captivate both on and off-screen, and Simi Garewal is no exception. Known for her beauty and talent in the 1970s and 1980s, Simi's love life attracted much attention, from her affair with a Maharaja to her relationship with Ratan Tata. Here’s a look into her intriguing story

Bollywood stars and their love affairs have always been the center of attention, especially when a prominent diva was involved with a Maharaja and Ratan Tata. Bollywood actresses are renowned for their boldness, beauty, and irresistible charm. From Sharmila Tagore to Deepika Padukone, these stars have captivated millions with their on-screen personas. It’s no surprise that people, both inside and outside the industry, have often fallen for their enchantment. This includes not only celebrities but also cricketers and industrialists who have been smitten by these Bollywood beauties.

One such story revolves around a dazzling Bollywood beauty who was at the height of her fame during the 1970s and 1980s. She was considered one of the most breathtaking stars the industry has ever seen. Apart from her acting career, her personal life also kept her in the limelight. Rumors of her relationships with a Maharaja and even Ratan Tata made headlines. Can you guess who this enigmatic personality is? Here’s her story.

It was none other than Simi Garewal. The Bollywood beauty was known for her roles in iconic films like Mera Naam Joker, Haath Ki Safai, Teen Devian, Karz, and many others. However, it was her personal life that often grabbed the media’s attention. At the beginning of her career, she reportedly had an affair with the Maharaja of Jamnagar, Shatrusalyasinhji, who was said to be her neighbor in London. They dated for almost three years before ending their relationship.

Following this, Simi Garewal was also linked with cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who later married Sharmila Tagore, with whom he had three children. Apart from the Maharaja and the cricketer, Simi Garewal’s relationship with industrialist Ratan Tata also became a hot topic. She once mentioned in an interview that she shared a deep connection with Ratan Tata. She spoke about how he had a great sense of humor, was modest, and always behaved like a perfect gentleman. She added that money was never his driving force and noted that he seemed more relaxed abroad compared to when he was in India.

There were even reports that Simi Garewal and Ratan Tata had plans to marry, but circumstances didn’t work in their favor. Eventually, Simi Garewal married Ravi Mohan, although their relationship lasted for only nine years before they separated.

