    Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi buys lavish property in Ooty for Rs 16.5 Crore

    Megastar Chiranjeevi recently acquired a luxurious property in Ooty. Already owning bungalows and properties in various locations, including Goa, the megastar has now invested in a property amidst the scenic beauty of Ooty. Want to know the price tag?

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 8:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

    Megastar Chiranjeevi is delivering consecutive hit films. After the grand success of the movie Waltair Veerayya last Sankranti, he is gearing up to set another record with the movie Visvambhara. At the same time, Chiranjeevi is investing his earnings and making substantial investments in real estate. Chiranjeevi owns some of the most expensive properties in Hyderabad. Recently, he purchased a property in Ooty. Let's check out the details of this 5.5-acre property, its purchase price, and its unique features.

    article_image2

    Chiranjeevi's Ooty Property

    Now, coming to the property he bought in Ooty. This new property is situated on a hilltop, surrounded by tea estates. It is reported that Chiranjeevi immediately agreed to buy it without a second thought. It is said that he bought this property for Rs 16.5 crore. This property, located on the outskirts of Ooty, is expected to be a prime asset. Recently, Ram Charan and Upasana also visited the property. It is reported that they are planning to build a luxurious farmhouse there. It is said that work is currently underway to obtain permission.

    article_image3

    Chiranjeevi owns houses, plots, and properties in various places. Chiranjeevi has purchased plots in places like Goa and Ooty to spend time during holidays. The Goa property is almost ready. The house is built according to the taste of son Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi owns two bungalows in Chennai. He has substantial property in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

    article_image4

    Chiranjeevi, Hyderabad Bungalow

    A bungalow in Hyderabad... Chiranjeevi owns a spacious and luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad, which is reported to have been built at a cost of Rs 30 crore. This bungalow is designed by renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani's famous architecture and interior design firm. It is said to have amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, fish pond, and garden space.

    article_image5

    Chiranjeevi's Real Estate

    Many celebrities and businessmen are buying luxurious properties in Ooty. Megastar Chiranjeevi already owns a farmhouse in Bangalore. He had said that he had bought some land on the coast of Visakhapatnam. Megastar himself has clarified that he is only building a holiday home in Visakhapatnam and nothing else.

    article_image6

    Chiranjeevi's Career

    On the career front, megastar Chiranjeevi is treading cautiously after the results of Acharya and Bhola Shankar films. He is currently leaning towards mass commercial films and is not interested in taking risks. It is said that he wants to stay away from experimental films. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi entered the Guinness Book of World Records. Chiru has created this record by taking 24,000 steps in 537 songs in 156 films. Bollywood actor Amir Khan presented the award, which was received by Guinness representative Richard.

