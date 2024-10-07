Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 9:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    New Delhi: As part of its modernisation drive, the Indian Army on Monday rolled out the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi. Conducted by the Indian Army's Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi Cantonment, the overhauled T-90 Bhishma represents a significant step in ensuring the operational readiness of the Indian Army's armoured formations. 

    The T-90 tank, is a main battle tank of India’s mechanised forces since 2003. It is known for its firepower, mobility, and protection. 

    "The overhaul process involves stripping the tank down to the last nut and bolt and rebuilding it from scratch."

    Over 200 assemblies and sub-assemblies are meticulously removed and rebuilt using precise machining and resetting techniques, an official said.

    "The technicians at the 505 Army Base Workshop (EME), using customised machines and Test Benches supplied by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), have demonstrated their technical prowess by independently rebuilding and testing the T-90’s mechanical, electronic, and instrumental components."

    "Each component is thoroughly tested using Automated Test Equipment (ATEs) before being refitted, ensuring the tank's readiness for all-terrain operations and providing a new lease of life to the tank."

    Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi witnessed the rolling out of the overhauled T-90 tank and praised the technicians and officers of the Corps of EME for their dedication and skill in achieving this landmark, "urging them to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and expertise in future undertakings."

