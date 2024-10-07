Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC Jeevan Anand Policy Benefits: Save Rs 45 daily, get Rs 25 Lakh; secure your future with guaranteed returns

    The LIC Jeevan Anand Policy is an excellent plan that offers lifelong benefits. In this post, we will see how you can get Rs.25 lakhs by paying Rs.45 in this scheme.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 8:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 8:32 PM IST

    LIC's Jeevan Anand Policy is a plan that offers several benefits. The benefits of this scheme can be availed for life. The special feature of this scheme is that the sum assured continues to be in force even after the premium payment period is over. By paying Rs 45 per day in this, the policyholder can accumulate a substantial amount of Rs 25 lakh in 35 years. This term policy not only covers bonuses and death benefits but also offers several concessions.

    In addition, this policy offers flexible premium payment options. Along with this, permission is also given to surrender the policy after two years. By focusing on a secure financial plan, Jeevan Anand promises a comprehensive security plan along with providing reliable income. If a person dies accidentally, an additional sum assured of Rs 5 lakh will be given. Apart from this, in cases where the policyholder suffers permanent disability due to an accident, the sum assured can be paid in installments. With this, the scheme ensures that regular financial needs are met. Another important point is that these additional benefits offered under LIC Jeevan Anand do not attract any additional charges on the premium amount.

    **Key Features of LIC Jeevan Anand Policy:** This policy, a traditional financial plan, offers sum assured and additional bonuses. Maturity benefits are available for life. In case of death of the policyholder, the assured amount goes to the nominee. Provides financial security during the lifetime of the insured person. Pays the total amount at the end of the term. This policy also gets a share in the profits of the company. Minimum Entry Age: 18 years, Maximum Entry Age: 50 years Policy Term: 15 to 35 years Basic Sum Assured: Rs.1,00,000 Renewing the scheme: In 2 years Discount: 2% per annum 1% for half year None for quarterly How to collect Rs 25 lakh after 3 years

    This policy offers an opportunity to get Rs 25 lakh in 35 years by depositing Rs 1,358 every month. That means it is enough to invest Rs 45 per day. This is a long term investment plan of 15 to 35 years. **Bonus for this scheme:** There are two bonuses in this scheme. Total maturity value of Rs 5,70,500 in 35 years and basic sum assured of Rs 5 lakh. After the maturity of the scheme, the policyholder will get a revision bonus of Rs 8.60 lakh and a final bonus of Rs 11.50 lakh along with the deposited amount. To be eligible for this bonus, the policy must have been deposited for a minimum period of 15 years.

    In addition, the policy offers benefits such as accidental death and accident benefit, new term insurance rider and new critical illness benefits. In case of unfortunate death of the policyholder, his nominee will get 125% death benefits. It is noteworthy that there is no tax exemption benefit in this policy.

