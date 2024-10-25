(WATCH) Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie

A woman slapped Telugu actor N.T. Rama Swamy at a Hyderabad theater, upset by his villainous role in "Love Reddy." The incident occurred during a film crew visit, with the woman questioning why his character separated the lead pair. The video went viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 3:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: In an unusual incident at a theater in Hyderabad, a woman slapped actor N.T. Ramaswamy, who portrays the villain in the Telugu film Love Reddy. The film features Ramaswamy as a cruel antagonist to the female lead, which seemingly provoked strong emotions in the audience.

Also Read: Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence

The incident occurred during a visit from the film crew to the theater, where the woman, visibly upset by Ramaswamy's character, approached him and slapped him. Footage from the video shows the woman grabbing Ramaswamy by his shirt collar and attempting to strike him multiple times before being restrained by onlookers. She can also be heard raising questions to the Ramaswamy as to why split up the lead pair. The actor was visibly shocked by the sudden attack.

The video of the altercation quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions on social media. While some speculated that it might have been a publicity stunt, others criticized the woman, urging viewers to differentiate between fiction and reality. The film crew has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Love Reddy, released on October 18, is a romantic film written and directed by Smaran Reddy, featuring Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni in lead roles. The film has received a generally positive response from audiences.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's blockbusters: Ranking the biggest hits
 

