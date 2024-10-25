Gerard Butler shares his experience in Varanasi, calls it 'magical' (WATCH)

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler talked about his transforming spiritual trip in Varanasi, India. He shared a viral video; the star was seen talking about meditating by the Ganges and attending the Ganga Aarti.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler can be seen talking about meditating by the Ganges and attending the Ganga Aarti. In a recent video that is going viral, Butler shares his profound spiritual journey in Varanasi, India, describing the experience as “beautiful, magical, mystical.” Recalling his visit to the ancient city, Butler speaks of a deep sense of elation upon his arrival.

“When I arrived in Varanasi, I felt completely high. I meditated on the banks of the Ganges at the ghats. I did a private puja, which was so powerful to me,” Butler said, reminiscing on the effect of his visit to one of Hinduism's most sacred sites.

The actor went on to describe an incredible evening spent at the famous Ganga Aarti, which he watched from a boat. Butler was captivated by the passion and energy of the rite, calling it “one of the most magical days of [his] life,” adding, “I thought, this is the best day I’ve ever had, so connected, so beautiful, so magical.”

The Lonbdon Has Fallen actor last visited Varanasi ten years ago, and the film was captured during his visit to the Safarnama House, one of the city's most prominent bed and breakfast establishments.

Butler's observations on his stay in Varanasi underscore the city's lasting cultural and spiritual attractiveness, which attracts visitors from all over the world seeking deep, life-changing experiences along the sacred Ganges. 

Butler's professional plans for 2025 include numerous fascinating undertakings. These include "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera," "Naya: Legend of the Golden Dolphin," and a live-action adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon." He is also scheduled to feature in "In the Hand of Dante" and "Greenland: Migration."

 

