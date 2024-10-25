7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

Seven Jewish Israeli citizens are charged after they were arrested last month on suspicion of spying for Iran for as long as two years, carrying out some 600 at the behest of the Islamic Republic, the Times of Israel reported.

First Published Oct 25, 2024, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Seven Jewish Israeli citizens are charged after they were arrested last month on suspicion of spying for Iran for as long as two years, carrying out some 600 at the behest of the Islamic Republic, the Times of Israel reported. The group, of Azeri origin, allegedly gathered intelligence on military and infrastructure sites and identified potential human targets for Iran. Prosecutors claim the suspects, motivated by financial gain, received payments through intermediaries in Turkey and Russia.

Prosecutors say Azis Nisanov was recruited by Iran as the head of the spy ring, with his deputy Alexander Sadykov managing the other agents.

The defendants carried out hundreds of missions to photograph air bases at Nevatim, Ramat David, Tel Nof and Palmachim, as well as bases in Beer Tuvia, Kiryat Gat, Emek Hefer and the Glilot complex north of Tel Aviv.

In addition, the defendants photographed the Iron Dome missile defense systems in the Haifa area, government buildings in Haifa, the ports of Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat, the Hadera power plant, and the IDF observation balloon in the Golani Junction area.

The Iranian operators also sent one of the suspects information on military bases and strategic sites, for the purpose of carrying out future photography missions, including the dining hall of the Golani training base targeted in a drone attack earlier this month, and a site belonging to the Rafael defense firm.

The suspects received payment and reimbursement of expenses that ranged from $500 to $1,200 per task.

The total payment received by the spy ring was $300,000, divided between the members.

