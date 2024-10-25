From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals

This kind of invasion is now a common story making rounds in the news lately and has alarming effects on celebrities and the deep emotions invoked by the event. One similar incident was that of Tamil actress Oviya Helen, professionally known as Helen Nelson.

In the age of digital media, several actors and other celebrities are seen suffering from personal invasion – when alleged private videos were leaked and causing distress. The latest one is Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik whose alleged private video clearly caused online reactions. Although some people deemed it as marketing gimmick, Malik wasted no time in discrediting the video, swore it was not real.

This kind of invasion is now a common story making rounds in the news lately and has alarming effects on celebrities and the deep emotions invoked by the event. One similar incident was that of Tamil actress Oviya Helen, professionally known as Helen Nelson. When a video showing a woman with a tattoo resembling Oviya's surfaced, it quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking speculation and concerns over the privacy of celebrities in the digital age.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) served as rapid amplifiers for such leaks, making it nearly impossible for public figures to manage the spread of private content.

In 2013, actor Mona Singh had gone through the same ordeal where an 'explicit' video deemed to have featured her in it was leaked. She quickly denounced the video as fake and claimed her face was morphed onto another person's body.

"If this can happen to me, it can happen to any innocent girl," she had told a news organisation, expressing frustration over the violation of her privacy. Determined to clear her name, she took legal action to counter the doctored video and called on the media for support.

Shahid Kapoor's privacy was also disrupted by an incident involving an intimate video of him and then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan. For many years, both refrained from speaking about the issue publicly. However, in 2023, Shahid revealed how much the incident violated him.

In the Bhojpuri film industry, actress Akshara Singh found herself targetted by a fake video circulated to damage her reputation. Singh dismissed the video as a cheap tactic, refusing to let it affect her, saying, "I'm unfazed by this cheap act...I refuse to let it affect me."

Similarly, Riya Sen also faced consequences after an alleged private video involving her and then-boyfriend Ashmit Patel went public. Sen accused Patel of leaking the video, describing his actions as a betrayal that caused her immense mental anguish.

