Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence

Director Christo Tomy's debut feature film, "Ullozhukku," has earned accolades from audiences and critics alike and recently won Kerala State Film Awards, including the Best Actor (Female). Now, the film's screenplay has been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library. The director took to social media to announce the movie's latest achievement.

Christo Tomy's "Ullozhukku" premiered on June 21, 2024, and received widespread acclaim. The movie was screened at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) at the Sunset Boulevard Theatre. Notably, Christo Tomy's screenplay for "Ullozhukku" won the top prize in the 2018 National Screenplay Competition Cinestaan India, organized by actor Aamir Khan and director Raj Kumar Hirani.

The film's inspiration stems from Christo Tomy's personal experiences. In a recent interview, he said his mother's home in Kuttanad faces annual flooding, and the 2005 floods had a profound impact on him. During those floods, Christo's grandfather passed away, and the family had to wait eight days for the water to recede before conducting the funeral.

Christo Tomy's other notable works include "Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case," "A Window of Time: Lockdown Diaries," "Sweetheart," and "Virgin," which won the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction Film.

"Ullozhukku" boasts a talented cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, Alencier, Prashanth Murali, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Jaya Kurup, and Veena Nair. Sushin Shyam composed the music for the film. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey under the banners of R.S.V.P. and MacGuffin Pictures, was co-produced by Sanjeev Kumar Nair.

