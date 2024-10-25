Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence

Director Christo Tomy's debut film "Ullozhukku"  has been selected for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library. The film premiered at IFFLA and won the 2018 National Screenplay Competition Cinestaan India, drawing inspiration from Christo's personal experiences with flooding in Kuttanad.

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Director Christo Tomy's debut feature film, "Ullozhukku," has earned accolades from audiences and critics alike and recently won Kerala State Film Awards, including the Best Actor (Female). Now, the film's screenplay has been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library. The director took to social media to announce the movie's latest achievement. 

Also Read: "He thought I’d be good for his son...": Malavika Mohanan reveals Mammootty's role in her debut film

Christo Tomy's "Ullozhukku" premiered on June 21, 2024, and received widespread acclaim. The movie was screened at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) at the Sunset Boulevard Theatre. Notably, Christo Tomy's screenplay for "Ullozhukku" won the top prize in the 2018 National Screenplay Competition Cinestaan India, organized by actor Aamir Khan and director Raj Kumar Hirani.

The film's inspiration stems from Christo Tomy's personal experiences. In a recent interview, he said his mother's home in Kuttanad faces annual flooding, and the 2005 floods had a profound impact on him. During those floods, Christo's grandfather passed away, and the family had to wait eight days for the water to recede before conducting the funeral.

Christo Tomy's other notable works include "Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case," "A Window of Time: Lockdown Diaries," "Sweetheart," and "Virgin," which won the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction Film.

"Ullozhukku" boasts a talented cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, Alencier, Prashanth Murali, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Jaya Kurup, and Veena Nair. Sushin Shyam composed the music for the film. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey under the banners of R.S.V.P. and MacGuffin Pictures, was co-produced by Sanjeev Kumar Nair.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates singer KK's Bollywood debut anniversary

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie dmn

(WATCH) Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on NTI

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on

From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals AJR

From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch]

Gerard Butler shares his experience in Varanasi, calls it 'magical' (WATCH) RBA

Gerard Butler shares his experience in Varanasi, calls it 'magical' (WATCH)

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon