Entertainment
The film Tanhaji was also well-liked by the audience. It earned Rs 362 crores.
Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 was much loved by the audience. This film earned Rs 343 crore.
The film Total Dhamaal made a bumper collection of Rs 228 crore.
The film 'Singham Returns' collected Rs 220 crores worldwide.
The comedy film Son of Sardaar collected Rs 156 crore.
The superhit film Raid earned Rs 154 crores. Now fans are waiting for its second part.
Ajay Devgn's film 'Singham Again' is slated to release on November 1. It will be interesting to see how much this film earns.