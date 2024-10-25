Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on

Sai Pallavi faces backlash after an old video resurfaces, where she describes the Indian Army as a "terrorist group" in Pakistan. Netizens react strongly to her controversial comments.

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

The famous actress of the South Industry Sai Pallavi, who is liked by almost every audience, is in the midst of controversy. She is getting a lot of hate and backlash for some viral videos where he has commented on the Indian and Pakistan Army. Netizens have reacted very badly to this.

Actress Sai Pallavi faced severe criticism after an old video of her resurfaced online in which she had said that the Indian Army is considered a 'terrorist group' in Pakistan. She said, "People in Pakistan think that our army is an attacking group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence."

This video quickly went viral on social media, and fans of the actress got upset over this video, some said that the video had been misunderstood while some made hateful comments about her. 

Her comments have drawn a strong reaction from netizens, with many expressing their dissatisfaction and calling his comments inappropriate. The video quickly went viral, sparking heated discussions on social media platforms.

Here's how netizens reacted: 

Talking about the work front of the actress, Siya Pallavi is currently working on Nitish Tiwari's Bollywood project 'Ramayana'. The audience is eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor.

