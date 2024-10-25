Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

In the world of Bollywood star kids, one surprising name eclipses Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan, with remarkable family wealth and thriving business endeavors.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 5:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

When discussing star kids and their lavish lifestyles, names like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Sara Ali Khan often come to mind due to their wealthy Bollywood parents. However, there’s another star kid who outshines them in terms of wealth. Despite their parents' immense fortunes, these familiar names fall short compared to this lesser-known star kid.
 

article_image2

The richest start kid is Hrithik Roshan, he is the son of director Rakesh Roshan. The total wealth of Roshan's family is Rs 3,200 crore. This net worth makes Hrithik Roshan different from all the star kids. Although his name does not come to our mind when we think of star kids, the truth is that he is the richest star kid.
 

article_image3

Hrithik Roshan not only relies on his films, but he has many business ventures like his most famous and recognized brand HRX, he also charges crores of rupees for brand endorsements. All these add up to his ultimate wealth.

 

article_image4

His lifestyle brand HRX promoted him and his net worth, this brand has good products at affordable prices. This quality led to custom development for their brand and ultimately made it among the most trusted brands.

 

article_image5

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2 with Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham. The audience is eagerly waiting for the second sequel and is expecting that it will be a tremendous action-packed thriller film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie dmn

(WATCH) Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on NTI

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on

From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals AJR

From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence dmn

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch]

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Aashna Chaudhary's UPSC Journey: Choosing IPS Over IAS RBA

Aashna Chaudhary's UPSC Journey: Choosing IPS Over IAS

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon