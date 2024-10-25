Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

In the world of Bollywood star kids, one surprising name eclipses Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan, with remarkable family wealth and thriving business endeavors.

When discussing star kids and their lavish lifestyles, names like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Sara Ali Khan often come to mind due to their wealthy Bollywood parents. However, there’s another star kid who outshines them in terms of wealth. Despite their parents' immense fortunes, these familiar names fall short compared to this lesser-known star kid.



The richest start kid is Hrithik Roshan, he is the son of director Rakesh Roshan. The total wealth of Roshan's family is Rs 3,200 crore. This net worth makes Hrithik Roshan different from all the star kids. Although his name does not come to our mind when we think of star kids, the truth is that he is the richest star kid.



Hrithik Roshan not only relies on his films, but he has many business ventures like his most famous and recognized brand HRX, he also charges crores of rupees for brand endorsements. All these add up to his ultimate wealth.

His lifestyle brand HRX promoted him and his net worth, this brand has good products at affordable prices. This quality led to custom development for their brand and ultimately made it among the most trusted brands.

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2 with Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham. The audience is eagerly waiting for the second sequel and is expecting that it will be a tremendous action-packed thriller film.

