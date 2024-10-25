Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

In an epic faceoff between two sporting titans, Brazilian football icon Neymar and tennis great Novak Djokovic showcased their impressive careers while testing their knowledge of each other's achievements.

In an epic faceoff between two sporting titans, Brazilian football icon Neymar and tennis great Novak Djokovic showcased their impressive careers while testing their knowledge of each other's achievements. In a lighthearted quiz, the duo were asked a set of questions about each other's careers that led to some comical and embarrassing moments. The video of this faceoff has since then gone viral, with several fans particularly lauding the Al-Hilal star's knowledge about the 24-time Grand Slam winner's sprawling career.

One moment that left fans amazed was that Neymar had little trouble answering questions about Djokovic’s illustrious career, accurately recalling the number of Grand Slam titles the tennis star has won and his Olympic medal tally.

"Twenty four," replied Neymar confidently when asked how many Grand Slam titles the Serbian has one. In response to the question of how many Olympic gold medals Djokovic has bagged, Neymar said, "One," adding that he clinched it in the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, the tables turned when Djokovic attempted to answer questions about Neymar's accomplishments. The tennis icon was quizzed on how many Champions League titles Neymar had won and confidently guessed, “two?”

With a blush of embarrassment, Neymar clarified, “I’ve only actually lifted the European Cup once,” referring to his victory with Barcelona in 2015.

Djokovic, surprised by the revelation, chuckled and asked, “Are you sure?”

This exchange sparked laughter between the two stars, with Djokovic assuring Neymar, “OK, one. But the second one is coming.”

WATCH: Neymar vs Djokovic's epic quiz challenge

During his stint at Barcelona, Neymar formed a formidable attacking trip popularly known as 'MSN' along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Brazilian secured two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and a single Champions League crown during his time at Camp Nou. In 2017, he made a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he added more domestic titles to his collection but fell short of the coveted European Cup before transferring to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

Looking ahead, Neymar is eager to expand his trophy cabinet this season with Al-Hilal after recently making his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury. Despite Neymar's absence, Al-Hilal enjoyed a record-breaking start to the 2023-24 campaign, currently sitting atop the league table after seven games, as they aim to defend their title successfully.

As for Djokovic, the Serbian ace on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Paris Masters, potentially signaling an early end to his 2024 season.

"Unfortunately, I won't be playing the Paris Masters this year," the 7-time champion wrote. "I have a lot of great memories, winning seven titles, and I hope to be back with you next year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me there."

Latest Videos