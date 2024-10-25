Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch]

Shrutika Arjun, a beloved contestant on Bigg Boss 18, breaks down missing her father. Despite this, she maintains her humor and charm, captivating viewers.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

Shrutika Arjun has quickly become a fan favorite on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. Known for her lively spirit and quick wit, Shrutika has consistently brought laughter and positivity to the house. However, a recent promo revealed a more vulnerable side to her, leaving many viewers emotionally touched.

In the promo, Shrutika is seen breaking down in tears as she expresses how much she misses her parents. This heartfelt moment resonated deeply with fans, especially those who have experienced being away from family due to work or other commitments. Shrutika opened up about her father taking a bank loan for her wedding, which added to her emotional turmoil.

Despite her tears, Shrutika’s charm and intelligence remain evident. Earlier in the show, she shared a light-hearted moment with Bigg Boss when he revealed that her husband, Arjun, had called him to discuss a sponsored trip to Thailand. The playful banter showcased Shrutika's sense of humor as she jokingly stated that she had trained her husband for 12 years not to travel without her.

This blend of emotions and humor is what makes Shrutika stand out in the competition. Fans admire her ability to navigate tough moments while still maintaining her fun-loving nature. As Bigg Boss 18 continues, viewers are eager to see how Shrutika will handle future challenges and interactions in the house. With her genuine personality and strong connection to her family, Shrutika Arjun is sure to keep audiences engaged and cheering for her.

