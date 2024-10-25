IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

India is staring at a potential defeat in the Pune Test following their loss in Bengaluru. After being bowled out for 156 in response to New Zealand's first innings total of 259, India conceded a 153-run lead. New Zealand, in their second innings, reached 198/5 at stumps on Day 2. Tom Blundell (30*) and Glenn Phillips (9*) are at the crease. With five wickets remaining, New Zealand now has a substantial 301-run lead. Chasing a target exceeding 300 on a spin-friendly pitch will be a daunting task for India.

After conceding a 153-run first-innings lead, India's hopes of quickly dismissing New Zealand in the second innings were dashed by captain Tom Latham's resilient knock of 86, the highest score of the Kiwi innings. The opening partnership between Devon Conway (17) and Latham yielded 36 runs before the former was dismissed by Washington Sundar.

Latham then joined forces with Will Young (23) to extend New Zealand's lead. After Young fell to Ashwin, and Sundar dismissed Rachin Ravindra (9), India sensed an opportunity. However, Latham, along with Daryl Mitchell (18) and Tom Blundell, consolidated the Kiwi innings, ensuring a significant lead. Washington Sundar provided some relief for India by trapping Latham LBW before the end of the day's play.

Resuming Day 2 at 16/1, India were bowled out for 156. Mitchell Santner, with figures of 7/ 53, was the wrecker-in-chief. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 38, while Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal both contributed 30. Gill was the first to fall, LBW to Santner. Kohli, after facing only nine balls, was bowled by Santner. Jaiswal (30), who started confidently, was caught by Daryl Mitchell off Glenn Phillips.

Rishabh Pant (18), who had been in good form in the series, was bowled by Phillips. Sarfaraz Khan (11) perished attempting an unnecessary shot off Santner. Ravichandran Ashwin lasted only five balls, trapped LBW by Santner. Jadeja and Washington saw off the first session. In the second session, Jadeja's aggressive batting helped India cross 150.

