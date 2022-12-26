Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao, fondly called 'Babai', passes away at 78

    Popular Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao died of a heart attack on December 25. He was 78.
     

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao, a veteran Telugu actor, died after a heart attack on Sunday (Dec 25) in Hyderabad. He was 78. In the early hours of the morning, he experienced a heart attack at the home of his son Ravi Babu in Banjara Hills, MLA Colony.

    Ravi Babu is a film and television actor. In a five-decade career, he was known for his humorous and villainous parts, and he worked with three generations of top actors. He leaves behind two girls and a son.

    The entire industry has plunged into grief due to his demise. Chalapathi, fondly called 'Babai' by co-stars, acted in more than 600 films.

    "Chalapati Rao's death rituals will take place once his daughter comes from America," according to family members. His remains will be kept at Ravi Babu's residence in Banjara Hills for admirers to pay their respects till Sunday afternoon. His last rites will take place after 3 p.m. on Wednesday (December 28)."

    Chalapathi Rao, who was born in Andhra Pradesh in 1944, began his career in the film industry with the help of Sr. NTR. In 1966, he made his cinematic debut with Goodachari 116. 

    He had various comic and villainous roles in films starring NTR, Krishna, Shoban Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Balakrishna, among others.

    The veteran actor has also produced films like as Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapa Reddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Noorella Panta, and President Gari Alludu. He was last seen in the film Bangarraju, which came out in 2021.
     

