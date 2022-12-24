Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas first poster is out now

    There is exciting news for the die-hard Katrina Kaif fans who want to see her on screens. Apparently, the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer much-awaited Bollywood film, Merry Christmas first poster look, has been revealed on social media.

    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas first poster is out now vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has successfully piqued the audience and fans, curiosity. It has also become one of the most-anticipated films. The casting of the film is really new and fresh. It features an ensemble cast of the quintessential diva Katrina Kaif and the renowned South industry star Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film's name is also very unique and catchy. 

    Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, Merry Christmas, the film, was slated to release on Christmas this year. However, the release date got pushed ahead. Now the film will release in theatres in 2023. Ardent Katrina Kaif fans have missed watching her on screens since Phone Bhoot. They have been eagerly waiting for any update about the movie. Much to their delight, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have finally shared the first look poster of Merry Christmas.

    ALSO READ: Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X

    Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share the first-look poster of Merry Christmas. The poster shows two broken wine glasses. Both these glasses have wine spilling out from them. Broken wine glasses held by Katrina and Vijay, as seen in the poster, hint that the film will be a mix of emotions, drama, a compelling storyline, fresh music, catchy songs, and a well-made, feel-good movie that hits the right notes with fans. The Bollywood fans have been waiting for a good film ever since 2022.

    The poster reveals that the movie will release ‘In theatres 2023’, in Hindi and Tamil. Interestingly, within her caption, Katrina wrote that the team of Merry Christmas wanted to release the film on Christmas this year, but there is a twist.

    Katrina's Instagram post caption read, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas." Looks like fans will have to wait a little more to find out when the movie will finally release.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    ALSO READ: 'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship

    Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X vma

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X

    'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship vma

    'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship

    'Kapde mere same the, I wasn't popular enough': Urfi Javed lashes out against a troll for sending rape threats vma

    'Kapde mere same the, I wasn't popular enough': Urfi Javed lashes out against a troll for demeaning comments

    Fatwa issued against 'The Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri vma

    Fatwa issued against 'The Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally vma

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally

    Recent Stories

    Spreading love I received from her: Rahul shares image with Sonai Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    'Spreading love I received from her': Rahul shares image with Sonai Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Not acceptable UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places AJR

    'Not acceptable': UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X vma

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X

    football epl leeds united vs man city the new jack rodwell fans irked after pep guardiola warns overweight kalvin phillips snt

    'The new Jack Rodwell': Fans irked after Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns 'overweight' Kalvin Phillips

    Videocon loan case: CBI to produce former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochha at Mumbai Special Court AJR

    Videocon loan case: CBI to produce former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochha at Mumbai Special Court

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon