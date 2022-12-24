Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas first poster is out now

There is exciting news for the die-hard Katrina Kaif fans who want to see her on screens. Apparently, the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer much-awaited Bollywood film, Merry Christmas first poster look, has been revealed on social media.

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has successfully piqued the audience and fans, curiosity. It has also become one of the most-anticipated films. The casting of the film is really new and fresh. It features an ensemble cast of the quintessential diva Katrina Kaif and the renowned South industry star Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film's name is also very unique and catchy.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, Merry Christmas, the film, was slated to release on Christmas this year. However, the release date got pushed ahead. Now the film will release in theatres in 2023. Ardent Katrina Kaif fans have missed watching her on screens since Phone Bhoot. They have been eagerly waiting for any update about the movie. Much to their delight, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have finally shared the first look poster of Merry Christmas.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share the first-look poster of Merry Christmas. The poster shows two broken wine glasses. Both these glasses have wine spilling out from them. Broken wine glasses held by Katrina and Vijay, as seen in the poster, hint that the film will be a mix of emotions, drama, a compelling storyline, fresh music, catchy songs, and a well-made, feel-good movie that hits the right notes with fans. The Bollywood fans have been waiting for a good film ever since 2022.

The poster reveals that the movie will release ‘In theatres 2023’, in Hindi and Tamil. Interestingly, within her caption, Katrina wrote that the team of Merry Christmas wanted to release the film on Christmas this year, but there is a twist.

Katrina's Instagram post caption read, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas." Looks like fans will have to wait a little more to find out when the movie will finally release.

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar.