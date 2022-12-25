Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

    While the problems for SRK and Deepika starrer actioner-thriller film Pathaan refuse to stop, there is another new update on the highly discussed Besharam Rang song controversy which only grows much wider each day. Renowned rapper and singer Honey Singh has supported SRK and Deepika starrer song Besharam Rang from the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    The entire issue erupted and is slowly amplifying like a wild fire. It started when a section of social media users started the trend Boycott Pathaan because they were angered, by the fact that Deepika wore a saffron-colored bikini set in the song Besharam Rang. While Shah Rukh, was accused of hurting sentiments because of wearing a sea green color shirt in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. While the issue refuses to calm down, now there is a new development in the tale.

    After so many politicians, netizens, social media users, Karni Sena, and, other organizations have also started joining the Boycott Bollywood brigade thanks to this ongoing controversy, another new update is finally here. While earlier, we saw how Swara Bhasker, and Prakash Raj, spoke up in support of the film and song, now another big name has joined the bandwagon. Singer and rapper Honey Singh has clarified his stance on the ongoing song controversy. He has supported both SRK and Deepika. In his quote with a leading Indian news wire agency, Honey Singh said, "Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated, but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They would not take anything to heart. Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’ (What happened after marriage, Rukmani?). People accepted it. I grew up listening to it. But when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it is even worse, as people have become way too sensitive. I can not fathom why. It is just entertainment."

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: SRK starrer Dunki shoot halted by Karni Sena, demands river be Gomutra cleansed - READ ON

    He added, "People were so intelligent at that time. They understood shayari and never saw it as something dirty. Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, what is happening."

    Besides, previously, even Bollywood celebs like Prakash Raj and Swara Bhasker have spoken up in support of the song. While, Prakash Raj supported SRK and Deepika starrer song on social media. His tweet caption defending the film Pathaan on December 14, 2022, read, "Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking."

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy

    Swara Bhasker also supported the song. In her recent interview quote with a leading Indian news wire agency, she said, "Ministers and elected representatives should frankly focus their attention on issues of their constituents and the public. But they find that targeting Muslims or whipping up communal frenzy is a good way to be in the news. They use people’s faith for political gain. Frankly, it is both despicable and dangerous. Communal rhetoric, bigotry, Islamophobia, and hate are political currency."

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
