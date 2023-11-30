Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: The voting for Telangana Elections began at 7 am in 119 constituencies. Many Tollywood stars like Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and their families stood in line to cast their votes.

    Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Venkatesh, as did their families, voted in the Telangana elections. The two celebrities waited in the queue to vote. Unlike Allu Arjun, Jr NTR arrived with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri. Following these three celebs, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family went to vote at their voting booth. Social media has been flooded with photos and videos of the two stars.

    After weeks of campaigning, it is now time for Telangana residents to exercise their right to vote. Polling stations opened at 7 am in 119 constituencies, with the general population and celebrities lined up.

    Allu Arjun turned up in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers to cast his vote. He stood in line to cast his vote. Some of his fans requested him for selfies at the Jubilee Hills polling booth.

    Here are some pics and videos:

    Allu Arjun took to X to share a picture of his inked finger and wrote, "Pls Cast your vote responsibly (sic)."

    Jr NTR came to vote with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri. A video of them standing in queue is becoming viral on social media.

    Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad from Mysore yesterday (November 29) to vote today, November 30. Many more celebs will soon head to their individual polling places to vote.

    For the uninitiated, the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is now ongoing, with the state witnessing a three-cornered struggle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the governing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The voting for 119 Legislative Assembly members began at 7 a.m.

