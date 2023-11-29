Entertainment

Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; celebs exude glamour

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Pandey

Anaya Pandey was spotted for an event. She looked stunning in brown-shimmery bodycon dress.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was spotted in Mumbai in a simple outfit with black T-shirt and jeanz with a cap.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy gracefully attended an event in a stunning white mini-dress, complemented by flowing tresses and a chic small purse in hand.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen emerging from his car, exchanging waves with paparazzi. Sporting a green jacket, white t-shirt, and black pants, he showcased a casual yet stylish look.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunidhi Chauhan

Renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan was spotted at the airport wearing a grey spaghetti top with blue ripped jeanz.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty  was spotted at the airport in a denim jacket which she clad over white top paired with brown jeanz.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in a winter ensemble, donning a thick pink textured coat over a white turtleneck and paired with black jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
