Rishab Shetty voices discontent with OTT companies for rejecting Kannada films; vows commitment to industry

Rishab Shetty, the acclaimed actor-director who gained widespread recognition across India with his recent blockbuster "Kantara," made a notable appearance at the 54th International Film Festival of India 2023 held in Goa.

During a candid interaction at the event, Shetty expressed his discontentment with the rejection of certain Kannada films by OTT platforms, citing their perceived lack of viability in traditional theaters. The filmmaker lamented these decisions by OTT platforms, emphasizing the need for sponsors to acknowledge and support Kannada cinema. Shetty underscored the historical revenue generation of Kannada films through festivals like NFDC Film Bazaar, noting the significant shift caused by the surge in popularity of OTT platforms during the COVID-19 period.

In his own words, Shetty conveyed his sorrow, stating, “It is very sad that OTT companies reject all Kannada films because a commercial film made in Kannada is not successful. I don't want to leave the Kannada film industry like other actors with one hit. After Kantara, I got opportunities from other film industries. But, I politely refused them. I am forever indebted to the Kannada audience.”

He continued, emphasizing the universal appeal of quality content regardless of language barriers, stating, “If the content is good then the audience will appreciate it irrespective of the language. At present, we are focusing on Kantara Chapter 1. The idea of ​​a prequel came at the time of making Kantara. As the movie became a hit, now we have started Chapter 1.”

Furthermore, achieving a remarkable milestone in Kannada cinema, "Kantara" secured the Silver Peacock Award at the IFFI Awards.

Rishab Shetty's upcoming movie 'Kantara Chapter 1' serves as the prequel to the 2022 hit "Kantara," with Rishab assuming the roles of both writer and director. The film, which garnered immense popularity in the previous year, transports audiences to the ancient world of folklore, set in the year 301 AD.

The eagerly awaited first-look teaser for "Kantara Chapter 1" was recently unveiled, promptly captivating audiences and generating widespread interest. The film has successfully conducted a muhurat ceremony and has officially commenced filming for the prequel, scheduled for release in 2025.

ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date