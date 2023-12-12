Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's kiss at post-game party goes viral [WATCH]

    Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce displayed their blossoming romance at the Chiefs' post-game party. A photo captured an intimate moment, revealing a rare glimpse into their private life

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    In a heartwarming scene captured in a photograph, pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared a tender moment at the team’s post-game party, putting on display their blossoming romance. The couple, who began dating over the summer, seemed to be casting aside any post-defeat blues as they reveled in each other’s company at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar.

    The intimate snapshot, shared by Kelce's close friend and barber, Patrick Regan, features the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer planting a sweet kiss on the cheek of the 34-year-old NFL player. Kelce reciprocates the affection, holding Swift close and gently gripping one of her arms, showcasing a level of comfort and intimacy that fans seldom witness from this typically private couple.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Patrick Regan (@patty_cuts)

    Throughout the night, Swift and Kelce exuded a newfound ease, embracing each other in cozy moments and generously posing for photos with fans, as reported by Page Six. Swift, initially spotted at the game in a vintage Chiefs crewneck, later changed into a dazzling low-cut bodysuit adorned with sequins for the festive evening. Notably, she opted for a more understated look by wiping off her signature red lipstick.

    Kelce, showcasing his unique style, sported an Evermore-inspired green-and-tan corduroy jacket paired with fuzzy beige pants. Completing his ensemble with a green beanie, Kelce effortlessly maintained a laid-back yet fashionable vibe throughout the post-game celebration.

    According to reports, Swift and Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand, providing a glimpse into the strength of their connection as they navigate both the public eye and the private moments of their burgeoning relationship.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
