Bobby Deol talks about his entry song in Animal: 'We used to get drunk..'

Bobby Deol's intro scene in Animal, where he is shown dancing at his third wedding, is presently one of the most popular trends. In a recent interview, the actor discussed the viral moment and how he created the dance move himself.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has become one of the most talked-about films in recent memory. The film is making headlines not just because of its lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, but also because of its supporting cast and antagonist. In Animal, Bobby Deol portrays the antagonist Abrar, who is introduced in the second part of the film.

Bobby's entrance scene, in which he is shown dancing at his third wedding, is also one of the most popular right now. In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, he discussed the viral scene and how he created the dance move himself.

Praising the director for his excellent taste in music, Bobby said, ''he had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.''

Talking about the dance step, which became viral after film's release, he added, ''When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.''

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.