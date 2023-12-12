After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details

Telugu star Allu Arjun enjoyed a magnificent year with a National Award win and two significant announcements. This year, Allu Arjun will headline in a yet-to-be-titled Indian film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and more

Allu Arjun, the National Award Winner, has been in the news since about 2023. The iconic celebrity has left an unforgettable imprint on the audience's minds. Allu Arjun's achievement has been a constant source of inspiration. While the release of Pushpa The Rise was significant, it was only the beginning. The film debuted at the end of 2021 and replaced it in 2022.

This year may be titled after Allu Arjun, who triumphed with the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, which broke several box office and digital records. The craze of Allu Arjun's Pushparaj swag spawned a whole new sort of anger observed throughout the festivals and in the social media cosmos with trending reels that drew various celebrities and sports people into the rising fever.

Allu Arjun, who was recently hailed as the first Telugu actor to get the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, has now added another feather to his crown. He is also the first Telugu actor to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Allu Arjun will star in an unnamed Indian film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga this year.

The esteemed production banners Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts have pulled out all the stops to bring this revolutionary vision of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to life and produce what is touted to be one of the largest budgets deployed for an Indian film, according to a grand announcement. Trivikram's story intertwines with Allu Arjun's explosive screen presence, hinting to a never-before-seen big entertainer that would be a visual spectacle and distributed in various languages throughout India.

The year is shaping up to be a productive one for the Pan India star. The public is now waiting for him to return with the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 The Rule. The makers heightened the excitement by revealing the first poster of Iconi star Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 The Rule on his birthday. Furthermore, Allu Arjun has begun filming for Pushpa 2 The Rule.