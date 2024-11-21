West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Great news for West Bengal government employees! In addition to their regular holidays, they are now eligible for a 15-day holiday. The government has announced this extended break, bringing joy to state employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

State government employees receive holidays for various festivals and occasions. The government publishes a list of holidays for state government employees at the beginning of the year.

article_image2

Based on that list, everyone knows in advance exactly when the holidays are throughout the year. However, the state government announced new holidays.

article_image3

As it is being heard now, the government is announcing a 15-day continuous holiday. State government employees are about to get a new holiday.

article_image4

However, state government holidays are not only for employees. Schools, colleges, and offices in the state are closed due to holidays.

article_image5

The state government surprised the state government employees by announcing a long holiday. Imagine! Employees are about to get a continuous 15-day holiday instead of ten days.

article_image6

And everyone is very happy to hear this news about the holiday. But everyone has the same question in mind now. When are the holidays starting in the state?

article_image7

So let's find out when you are going to get a holiday. Let's take a look at the holiday dates without any further delay.

article_image8

Great news has been announced for the state government employees. The number of holidays for those working in the state in a special service has increased. Mamata Banerjee's government has announced significant changes to the government holiday schedule.

article_image9

This new policy will bring relief to all government employees. There are many government employees who have been on duty continuously during festivals for the sake of public service.

article_image10

They did not get leave on those days for working during the festivals. Many government employees have done emergency work during festivals. And the state government brought this great news for them.

article_image11

Generally, various government employees working in West Bengal enjoy a long holiday from Durga Puja through festivals like Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, and Bhai Phota.

article_image12

However, government employees working in other departments - police, fire service, health workers, and municipal workers do not get continuous holidays during festivals. Instead, they get special leave for ten days for working on those days after the festival.

article_image13

However, the state government has recently announced that it has decided to increase this special leave for employees working in emergency services from 10 days to 15 days.

