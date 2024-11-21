West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Great news for West Bengal government employees! In addition to their regular holidays, they are now eligible for a 15-day holiday. The government has announced this extended break, bringing joy to state employees.

State government employees receive holidays for various festivals and occasions. The government publishes a list of holidays for state government employees at the beginning of the year.

Based on that list, everyone knows in advance exactly when the holidays are throughout the year. However, the state government announced new holidays.

As it is being heard now, the government is announcing a 15-day continuous holiday. State government employees are about to get a new holiday.

However, state government holidays are not only for employees. Schools, colleges, and offices in the state are closed due to holidays.

The state government surprised the state government employees by announcing a long holiday. Imagine! Employees are about to get a continuous 15-day holiday instead of ten days.

And everyone is very happy to hear this news about the holiday. But everyone has the same question in mind now. When are the holidays starting in the state?

So let's find out when you are going to get a holiday. Let's take a look at the holiday dates without any further delay.

Great news has been announced for the state government employees. The number of holidays for those working in the state in a special service has increased. Mamata Banerjee's government has announced significant changes to the government holiday schedule.

This new policy will bring relief to all government employees. There are many government employees who have been on duty continuously during festivals for the sake of public service.

They did not get leave on those days for working during the festivals. Many government employees have done emergency work during festivals. And the state government brought this great news for them.

Generally, various government employees working in West Bengal enjoy a long holiday from Durga Puja through festivals like Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, and Bhai Phota.

However, government employees working in other departments - police, fire service, health workers, and municipal workers do not get continuous holidays during festivals. Instead, they get special leave for ten days for working on those days after the festival.

However, the state government has recently announced that it has decided to increase this special leave for employees working in emergency services from 10 days to 15 days.

