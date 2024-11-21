UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced results for the largest constable recruitment exam, selecting 1,74,316 candidates for the next stage. The process includes document verification, Physical Standard Test in December, and Physical Efficiency Test in January 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results of the largest-ever constable recruitment exam in the state’s history. Over 48 lakh candidates had applied for 60,244 constable posts, and 1,74,316 candidates, two and a half times the number of available positions, have been selected for the next stage. The examination, conducted under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasized transparency, fairness, and adherence to reservation policies.

The selected candidates will now move on to document verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST), which is scheduled for the third week of December 2024. Those who qualify for this phase will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), set to take place in the third week of January 2025.



Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

Rajeev Krishna, Chairman of UPPRPB, shared that candidates who achieved the same cut-off marks have also been included in the merit list for the next stage. He encouraged all candidates to check their results on the official UPPRPB website using their registration or exam roll number.

The recruitment process, known for its large scale, was executed with unprecedented measures to guarantee fairness and transparency. This included utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to randomize and classify a question bank of 15,000 questions, ensuring balanced difficulty. The examination also used eight different question paper series to prevent cheating among candidates sitting nearby.

AI-enabled CCTV cameras, GPS tracking, and secure transportation of materials were some of the advanced security protocols in place. The authorities also took action against individuals associated with cheating mafias and solver gangs, with a comprehensive list of suspects compiled before the exam.



Kumbh Mela authority plans luxury cruises for devotees: Proposal awaiting approval

The recruitment drive set a new benchmark for transparent and secure exams in the country. With over 48 lakh applicants, the UP Police Constable recruitment has emerged as one of the largest in India, drawing attention for its innovative and rigorous measures under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Key Dates

- Applications: December 27, 2023 – January 16, 2024

- Written Exam: August 23-31, 2024

- Result Declaration: November 21, 2024

- Document Verification/PST: Third week of December 2024

- PET: Third week of January 2025

Latest Videos