Kohima to Havelock Island: Top 4 winter retreats for December in India

Looking for winter getaway ideas in December? Explore these four unique destinations in India: Coorg, Kausani, Kohima, and Havelock Island for a memorable retreat.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

December is approaching. If you want to welcome the new year with a trip, you can include these destinations in your list besides Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Today, we'll tell you about the perfect places in India for winter travel. So let's explore these 4 places.

 

article_image2

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, Karnataka, offers a peaceful retreat with its coffee plantations, misty hills, and pleasant winter weather. Visitors can enjoy nature trails, wildlife sanctuaries, and cozy homestays, making it a perfect winter getaway.

 

article_image3

Kausani, Uttarakhand

People prefer to visit Mussoorie when Uttarakhand is mentioned, but you can also visit Kausani instead. Nestled in the lap of the Garhwal Himalayas, Kausani is an offbeat hill station. It offers stunning views of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks.

 

article_image4

Kohima, Nagaland

Few know the beauty of the Northeast. In recent years, travel to Meghalaya and Nagaland has become popular. If you want to make your winter vacation special, you can visit Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. The Hornbill Festival is held here in December, where you can witness Nagaland's traditions up close. This festival is so grand that famous music bands from all over the country participate.

 

article_image5

Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar

Finally, there's Havelock Island, located in Andaman and Nicobar. If you don't want to go to the mountains, you can come here. New Year's is a great time to explore this place. The white sand and blue sea are as beautiful as they are peaceful. If you're visiting Havelock, be sure to visit the ferry pier, which is only 12 kilometers away. It is considered the seventh-best beach in the world.

