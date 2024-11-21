Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60

Veteran Malayalam actor Meghanathan, son of iconic actor Balan K Nair, passed away at 60 in Kozhikode. His funeral will be held in Shoranur.

Kozhikode: Malayalam film and television actor Meghanathan passed away on Thursday (Nov 21) at 60. He had been receiving treatment for breathing issues at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His funeral is scheduled to take place in Shoranur later in the day.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Meghanathan was the third child of renowned actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair. He began his acting journey with the 1983 Malayalam movie Asthram and embarked on a career that spanned over 30 years. With roles in more than 50 films, Meghanathan was celebrated for his versatility and talent.

Meghanathan completed his schooling at Asan Memorial Association in Chennai before earning a Diploma in Automobile Engineering in Coimbatore. However, his passion for acting eventually drew him to follow the path of his father, Balan K Nair.

He made notable contributions to Malayalam cinema with performances in films like Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakan, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Ullasapoonkattu, Rashtram, Kudamaattom, Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, and Vaasthavam.

Meghanathan is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and their daughter, Parvathi. The family lives in Shoranur, Palakkad.

