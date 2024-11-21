Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

A former teacher has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student. The woman had engaged in sexual acts with the student more than 20 times.

A 32-year-old former teacher, Melissa Curtis, has been convicted of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old student on multiple occasions. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with all but 12 months suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation.

Melissa Curtis, who taught at Lakelands Park Middle School in Maryland, engaged in sexual activities with an eighth-grade student over 20 times between January and May 2015 inside her vehicle and several other places near the school. She also reportedly provided the minor with alcohol and marijuana.

The police investigation began in October 2023 after the victimized student came forward with allegations of abuse. Curtis surrendered to authorities on November 7, 2023, and was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual offense, and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

As part of her sentence, Curtis must register as a sex offender for 25 years after being released and remain under supervision for five years. She is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors, except her own children, and must stay away from young children.

Curtis was a teacher for nearly two years and also headed an after-school program, where she exploited her position to abuse the student. She was found guilty of third-degree sexual offense and was released on three other counts. While her sentence is 30 years, she will serve only 12 months, with the remaining time suspended.

