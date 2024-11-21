Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

A former teacher has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student. The woman had engaged in sexual acts with the student more than 20 times.

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 3:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

A 32-year-old former teacher, Melissa Curtis, has been convicted of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old student on multiple occasions. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with all but 12 months suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation.

Also Read: NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons; WATCH amazing video

Melissa Curtis, who taught at Lakelands Park Middle School in Maryland, engaged in sexual activities with an eighth-grade student over 20 times between January and May 2015 inside her vehicle and several other places near the school. She also reportedly provided the minor with alcohol and marijuana.

The police investigation began in October 2023 after the victimized student came forward with allegations of abuse. Curtis surrendered to authorities on November 7, 2023, and was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual offense, and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

As part of her sentence, Curtis must register as a sex offender for 25 years after being released and remain under supervision for five years. She is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors, except her own children, and must stay away from young children.

Curtis was a teacher for nearly two years and also headed an after-school program, where she exploited her position to abuse the student. She was found guilty of third-degree sexual offense and was released on three other counts. While her sentence is 30 years, she will serve only 12 months, with the remaining time suspended.

Also Read: Gautam Adani indicted in US: Congress reiterates demand for JPC probe, BJP questions timing of charges

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers dmn

Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024 dmn

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency dmn

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion dmn

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats dmn

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats

Recent Stories

Here how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes RBA

Here's how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes

AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors AJR

AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors

7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced NTI

7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall dmn

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall

Champions Trophy Tour: Pakistan Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout watch snt

Champions Trophy Tour: Pak's Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout| WATCH

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon