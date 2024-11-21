Uttar Pradesh: Sector Magistrates assigned across all Mahakumbh Mela sectors

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are progressing rapidly under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for a grand event. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has divided the 4,000-hectare site into 25 sectors, making it the largest Mahakumbh in history.

First Published Nov 21, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are moving ahead at a rapid pace in Prayagraj, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a divine and grand event. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has meticulously divided the vast 4,000-hectare Mahakumbh area into 25 sectors, making it the largest Mahakumbh site in history.

SDMs have been appointed as Sector Magistrates to oversee land acquisition, administration, and departmental coordination within their respective zones. These Sector Magistrates will play a crucial role in ensuring efficient governance and smooth communication between the public and the administration throughout the event.  

With an estimated attendance of 45 crore devotees and over 1 lakh Kalpvasis, the scale of Mahakumbh 2025 is unprecedented. Thousands of saints, sadhus, and administrative personnel will also reside in the fair area. 

The Mahakumbh city is taking shape along the banks of the Sangam, with extensive efforts underway to build ghats, temporary roads, and a tent city to accommodate the millions of devotees, Kalpvasis, saints, and sadhus expected to attend.  

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has already released a sector-wise list of Sector Magistrates, with most having assumed their duties. According to SDM Mela Abhinav Pathak, the remaining officials will soon be relieved of their departmental responsibilities and begin their roles in the fair area. These Sector Magistrates will facilitate land allocation, ensure effective administrative coordination, and address public grievances promptly, ensuring the seamless organization of Mahakumbh 2025.

